WB Guv not invited for the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival inauguration

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Nov 08: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that he has not been invited to the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

The inauguration of KIFF is scheduled to take place on Friday evening and would be attended by prominent film personalities of the country.

"I am not concerned about not being invited to the Kolkata International Film Festival, but with the attitude (of the state government)," he said and referred to the "insult" at the Durga Puja carnival in October.

"You all have seen what happened in the carnival ... It was unthinkable ... Someone said that I am looking for publicity. I do not wish to respond to everything," the governor, who has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government on various issues, told PTI.

He said, "There is no urge in me to attend the function. But there is urge in me to see that interest of the state of West Bengal is not compromised."

Dhankhar had then said that he felt insulted at the Durga Puja Carnival and had claimed that he was "completely blacked out at the programme".

Sources had said that the governor was unhappy over the seating arrangements at the Carnival, which was arranged by the government to showcase some of the big-ticket pujas. The governor was given a seat at a corner dias and could not watch the programme properly, they said.

Judi Dench to attend Ram Kamal's 'Season's Greetings' world premiere at CIFF

The ruling Trinamool Congress had hit back by accusing Dhankar of being "publicity hungry" and acting in a manner that does not "befit a governor".