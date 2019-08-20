WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankar & Jh'khand CM meet PM Modi

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 20: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of their meetings with Modi. Dhankar, a Supreme Court lawyer, was appointed West Bengal's governor last month.

The Governor of West Bengal, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/YMOqVBsNgK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 20, 2019

WBPSC Civil Service Main exam answer key 2019: Last date to raise objection

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, and was a member of Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1991.

PTI