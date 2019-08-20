WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankar & Jh'khand CM meet PM Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 20: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

    
    

    The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of their meetings with Modi. Dhankar, a Supreme Court lawyer, was appointed West Bengal's governor last month.

    WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, and was a member of Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1991.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
