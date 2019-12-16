  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB Guv asks Mamata to brief him on situation in state over CAA protest

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 16: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally brief him on Tuesday on situation in the state.

    He has expressed shock over the fact that chief secretary, DGP didn't briefed him about law and order situation in state amid protests over Citizenship law.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    The Guv took on to the Twitter to express his displeasure over the absence of the two senior most officials of the state government despite his summons to them to brief him on Monday and described it as "unfortunate and unexpected".

    He wrote, "@MamataOfficial. In view of enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them."

    On Sunday, Dhankar said to PTI, regarding the advertisement in which CM Mamata Banerjee has stated that NRC and citizenship law will not be implemented in Bengal, is unconstitutional and a head of government can't use public money for such campaigns.

    Earlier, governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues. Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock various parts of the state.

    No response from Mamata's office on requests for dialogue: WB Guv Dhankhar

    On Monday, the TMC supremo hit the streets of Kolkata along with thousands of partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in Bengal.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue