WB Guv asks Mamata to brief him on situation in state over CAA protest

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Dec 16: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally brief him on Tuesday on situation in the state.

He has expressed shock over the fact that chief secretary, DGP didn't briefed him about law and order situation in state amid protests over Citizenship law.

The Guv took on to the Twitter to express his displeasure over the absence of the two senior most officials of the state government despite his summons to them to brief him on Monday and described it as "unfortunate and unexpected".

He wrote, "@MamataOfficial. In view of enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them."

On Sunday, Dhankar said to PTI, regarding the advertisement in which CM Mamata Banerjee has stated that NRC and citizenship law will not be implemented in Bengal, is unconstitutional and a head of government can't use public money for such campaigns.

Earlier, governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues. Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock various parts of the state.

On Monday, the TMC supremo hit the streets of Kolkata along with thousands of partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in Bengal.