WB govt protecting terrorists, naxalites: Kailash Vijayvargiya

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on of the (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for allegedly giving shelter to Naxalites and terrorists in the state.

The leader said the state government in West Bengal is allegedly giving shelter to naxalites and terrorists in the state.

"West Bengal has become a place of refuge for terrorists and naxalites," Vijayvargiya said. "Recently, a Naxalite was given a post in the Trinamool Congress after getting bail from jail," the BJP leader added.

On asking about Bihar elections, the BJP leader praised Nitish Kumar govt saying the CM had worked and fulfilled the promises made in the elections.

"Nitish Kumar has worked and fulfilled all the promises he had made in the elections. The Prime Minister has inaugurated plans worth Rs 50,000 crores, just as he promised in the last election," Vijayvargiya said.

Amrinder Singh joins farmers' protest, says 'Pakistan's ISI may take advantage' | Oneindia News

Vijayvargiya also spoke for farm bills. He said that the recently passed farm bills were beneficial for farmers and the protests that were taking place in the country were politically motivated.

While talking about ongoing drugs cases, the BJP leader also stated that Amitabh Bachchan should play a part in the cleanliness drive in Bollywood.