WB govt grants permission to BJP for landing chopper at Jhargram helipad

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Jan 23: Amid row and war of words between the BJP and the TMC over the denial of permission for landing Amit Shah's chopper at a helipad in Jhargram, the West Bengal Police has now reportedly granted the permission.

Permission has been granted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for helipad in Jhargram, news agency ANI quoted the West Bengal Police as saying.

It was earlier reported that the BJP chief Amit Shah would skip the party rally in West Bengal's Jhargram, following the state administration's denial of permission for landing his chopper in the area.

Amit Shah was scheduled to land in Jhargram this morning.

This comes a day after a row between the BJP and the state government over a landing spot for his helicopter.

The BJP alleged on Monday the West Bengal government had denied permission for the landing of a helicopter carrying its president Amit Shah at an airstrip in Malda on Tuesday, a charge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said was "absolutely not true".