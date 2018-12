Kolkata, Dec 2: A fire broke out in four garment shops in Bidhan market at Siliguri in West Bengal in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to ANI, at least four fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

According to the latest report, no one has been injured nor any casualty been reported as of yet. The reason for fire is yet to be known and can only be detailed after the fire is doused.