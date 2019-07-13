  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB Education minister notified colleges to inform govt before appointing guest lecturer

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata July 13: West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee has said that state-run and aided colleges should inform the government before appointing any guest lecturer.

    Authorities in state-run and state-aided colleges should apprise the Higher Education department before appointing any guest lecturer and not proceed on their own, Chatterjee told reporters here on Friday evening.

    All India Trinamool Congress twitter
    Image courtesy: All India Trinamool Congress twitter

    "We will shortly issue an order asking state-run and state-aided colleges not to issue advertisements recruiting guest lecturers without the knowledge of the department. Often they (colleges) do so and the department is kept in the dark about the recruitment," the minister said.

    He said the government was assessing the ratio of guest lecturer with full time teacher and the total number of guest and full time teachers in all colleges. "After judging the figures we will be able to determine wherever there is real need of more recruitment (of a new guest lecturer) and if so then inform the Chief Minister's Office and Finance department accordingly ," he said.

    Chatterjee said the government has already undertaken steps for regularisation of those guest lecturers who are eligible as per UGC norms. "We are working towards regularisation of services of those guest lecturers who meet the UGC criteria. We will give weightage towards regularising their services through College Service Commission", he said.

    However, those guest teachers, not meeting UGC criteria, will also be given a hearing at a meeting at Nazrul Manch, a state-run auditorium, by this month. "We will consider what can be done with their cases (guest lecturers not meeting UGC criteria) after the meeting with the representatives (of such guest lecturers not meeting UGC criteria) as the CM is sympathetic to their situation."

    The government will do whatever can be done while keeping in mind its own financial condition, he said. "We are being told by the representatives of guest lecturers that they are made to do many important work in colleges and not just take classes. If their claims are true we need to do something for the deserving ones," Chatterjee said.

    The minister was talking to reporters after meeting representatives of guest lecturers and representatives of state-run Sishu Siksha Kendras (SSK).

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal education minister ugc

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue