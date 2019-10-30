WB Congress writes to PM Modi, seeks financial support for Kulgam victim's families

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 30: West Bengal Congress and party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial support to the five victim's families from Murshidabad, who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Chowdhury wrote, "The letter states 'I urge your office further to extend financial support to victims' families from your relief fund.'

Mamata Banerjee announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the workers killed in Kashmir terror attack

"I would urge before you to consider my suggestion to send an all-party delegation to Kashmir to assess the situation there."

Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Another labourer was critically injured by the terrorists, they said.

Chowdhury, earlier slammed the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for pursuing "wrong policies", which he said led to the "worsening" of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.