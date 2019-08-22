  • search
    WB Cong workers hit streets in protest against Chidambaram's arrest

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Aug 22: Congress workers in West Bengal staged road blockades and organised rallies in various parts of the state on Thursday to protest against the arrest of former Union finance minister and party's senior leader P Chidambaram.

    Youth Congress activists, carrying posters and placards

    Youth Congress activists, carrying posters and placards, were seen raising slogans against the BJP-led central government in Kolkata and several other districts, including North 24 Paraganas, South 24 Paraganas, Malda, Murshidabad and Birbhum.

    The protesters claimed that the Centre was pursuing "vendetta politics" against Congress leaders. Sources said party veterans and student union leaders in the city have scheduled a meeting near Moulali Crossing in the evening in protest against Chidambaram's arrest.

    WB Cong workers hit streets in protest against Chidambaram's arrest

    West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra is likely to address the programme, they said. "The arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram by the CBI is not just unethical but also unconstitutional.

    PIB's declaration of Aug 18 as Netaji's death anniversary welcomed by his grandnephew

    The BJP government is deliberately targeting the Congress leaders," Mitra said in a statement on Thursday. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
