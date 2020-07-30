WB Congress chief Somen Mitra passes away

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, July 30: West Bengal Congress president, Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital on Thursday.

The West Bengal Youth Congress took to Twitter to condole the demise of Mitra.

WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family.



May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lkDW8Q8f3q — WB Youth Congress (@IYCWestBengal) July 29, 2020

