    WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Suvendu Adhikari

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 22: TMC MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for making "defamatory statements" against him by "falsely" accusing him of being an "extortionist" during a public meeting of the BJP held at Khejuri on January 19.

    WB CMs nephew Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Suvendu Adhikari
    File Photo

    The notice stated that if Adhikari doesn't tender an apology in 36 hours, legal proceedings will be initiated.

    The notice sent by Banerjee to Adhikari also states that the former Mamata Banerjee confidant is an accused in multiple criminal cases despite which he is questioning the integrity of Abhishek Banerjee without any evidence.

    "Engulfed in egotism and arrogance, you seem to have forgotten about your many crimes committed against the public," the notice says while citing the Saradha Chit Fund and the Narada bribery cases.

    Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer said in the notice, "In the event you fail to comply with the same, my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate proceedings against you, both civil and/or criminal, in accordance with law, without any further notice."

    Earlier, while addressing a rally in Pashchim Midnapore, Suvendu Adhikari dared Abhishek Banerjee to lodge a case against him for calling 'extortionist'. "I have said 'Tolabaaj Bhaipo' (Extortionist Nephew) & they (TMC) got angry saying why didn't you say the name. Now I'm saying the name. Lodge a case against me," Adhikari said.

    Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 9:53 [IST]
    Settings X