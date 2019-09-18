WB CM Mamata bump into PM Modi's wife at Kolkata airport, gifts her sari before flying to meet him

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 18: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came face to face with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben at the Kolkata airport before flying to New Delhi on Tuesday. Both greeted each other. Mamata reportedly gifted Jashodaben a sari during the brief encounter.

PM Modi celebrated his 69th birthday at his hometown Gujarat. Jashodaben, who is a retired teacher, was leaving Kolkata after a visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand, a source close to the chief minister told the PTI. She reportedly also offered prayers at the Kalyaneswari temple at Asansol in West Bengal, which is around 68 km from Dhanbad.

According to the report, "It was a chance meeting and they exchanged greetings. The chief minister also gifted her a sari."

WB CM Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi today

Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet PM Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. She is expected to take up issues like funds for her state, the name change of the state and etc.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister wished PM Modi on his 69th birthday in a tweet in Bengali. The TMC supremo, an arch-critic of PM Modi, wrote on Twitter, "Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji."