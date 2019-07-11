WB CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over Karnataka Crisis

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 11: Amidst the political crisis underway in Karnataka, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka and also claimed that rebel Congress lawmakers of the southern state were locked up in Mumbai.

Trinamool, Congress and Left Front have condemned the Centre over the political crisis engulfing Karnataka and a resolution was accepted in the House. Speaking on a 'calling attention' by Congress MLA Nepal Mahato, the Mamata said: "We came to know that Congress MLAs are locked in. The press is also not allowed to enter there. BJP is indulging in horsetrading. We strongly condemn this."

Mamata alleged that media persons were not allowed where the Congress lawmakers are locked up and some agencies were helping the ruling party at the Centre.

The Trinamool Congress chief said, "Democracy will lose if horse-trading continues." She further added, "Our constitution is in danger, our federal structure is in danger. It's a constitutional break down. We support the regional parties and others... fighting for democracy".

The WB CM advised the BJP to concentrate on working for the country instead of "trying to topple" state governments run by parties opposed to it.

"I do not understand why they are so greedy. Why they are in such a hurry to capture all states.

This is dirty politics. After Karnataka, they (the BJP) will turn to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. Is it their job to break governments?" she posed.

Wondering whether the country was heading towards a Presidential form of governance, the chief minister said all parties and media should unite and fight the BJP.