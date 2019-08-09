WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls on state Guv Dhankar

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Aug 09: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday called on state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the his official residence in Raj Bhawan here, Raj Bhavan sources.

Banerjee visited the Raj Bhawan at around 12.30 PM and left at 1.45 PM, they said. "It was a courtesy call," she told reporters while leaving the Raj Bhavan.

The meeting between the chief minister and the governor was the first between the two and was joined by first lady Sudesh Dhankar, the sources said.

EC chief dismisses Mamata's demand of getting back to ballot papers

A former Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and a noted Supreme Court advocate, Dhankar took oath as the 28th governor of West Bengal on July 30 replacing Keshari Nath Tripathi.