WB civic election: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar meets state election commissioner today

    Kolkata, Feb 27: In the run-up to the West Bengal civic body elections, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met State Election Commissioner Sourav Das on Thursday. The dates of the polls are yet to be announced.

    The meeting took place at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, and lasted for 20 minutes.

    The state Election Commissioner was tight-lipped about discussions in the meeting amid queries from reporters while leaving the governor's official residence around 11.50 am.

      Dhankhar earlier said that he will be seeking updates about the statewide civic polls from Das on February 27.

      The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies across the state are likely to be held in mid-April, according to official sources. The state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12-26, the sources said.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 14:39 [IST]
