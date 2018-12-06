WB: Calcutta HC denies permission to Amit Shah’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in Cooch Behar tomorrow

  • search
    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 6: The Calcutta High Court Thursday denied permission to BJP president Amit Shah's proposed 'Rath Yatra' from Cooch Behar district.

    The rally, also called the 'Save Democracy Rally' is of significance to the party in power. Amit Shah will flag-off the rally and PM Narendra Modi was expected to deliver a speech in Kolkata.

    The high court ordered that the rath yatra cannot take place till the next date of hearing, January 9, when it would consider reports from the 24 districts through which the rally was to pass.

    The BJP had moved the high court yesterday claiming that the West Bengal administration and the police were not responding to its applications seeking permission to take out three rallies in West Bengal from December 7.

    This is not the first time that the BJP had claimed it faced issues when trying to hold a rally in TMC chief's state. In August 2018, the controversy about permission for BJP's rally in West Bengal had erupted, with the party claiming it was denied the permission and the Kolkata police saying it never received an application.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 17:57 [IST]
