    WB BJP leaders protest on Parliament premises against rising atrocities against women

    New Delhi, Feb 07: The West Bengal unit BJP leaders on Friday held a protest on the Parliament premises in Delhi alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to stop crimes against women in the state.

    All the senior state BJP leaders, including the Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and MP Saumitra Khan, were also presentedat theprotest site near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex in the national capital.

    The state BJP chief added, "Despite being a woman and elected by the people of the state to represent them, Mamata Banerjee has failed to stop the rising crimes against women in the state."

      The leaders raised slogans and held placards that read "Save Democracy."

