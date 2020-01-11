WB BJP delegation meets PM Modi, apprises him of party's pro-CAA campaign in state

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Jan 11: The West Bengal unit BJP delegation led by state party president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrive Kolkata for a two-day visit to attend the 150th anniversery of Kolkata Port Trust.

The delegations reported PM of the party's efforts to spread awareness in the state about the recent changes in the amended citizenship law and their "imperatives" for the nation.

The delegation, led with BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, updated the PM of the party's campaign in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

PM met all the state BJP delegation at Raj Bhawan today.

They also apprised PM Modi of the growing support base of the party in Bengal.

On Saturday, the agitators showed black flags and raise the slogan of "Modi, go back" as the prime minister arrived in the city on a two-day visit.

After meeting PM Modi, Mamata joins TMC dharna against CAA

Mamata, arguably the most bitter critic of PM Modi on the CAA, met him at Raj Bhavan. PM was received by the Governor at the airport as he arrived, later PM also attended a colourful programme to celebrate 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust.