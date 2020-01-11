  • search
Trending Iran Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB BJP delegation meets PM Modi, apprises him of party's pro-CAA campaign in state

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 11: The West Bengal unit BJP delegation led by state party president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrive Kolkata for a two-day visit to attend the 150th anniversery of Kolkata Port Trust.

    Image source: BJP Bengal Twitter
    Image source: BJP Bengal Twitter

    The delegations reported PM of the party's efforts to spread awareness in the state about the recent changes in the amended citizenship law and their "imperatives" for the nation.

    The delegation, led with BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, updated the PM of the party's campaign in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

    PM met all the state BJP delegation at Raj Bhawan today.

    They also apprised PM Modi of the growing support base of the party in Bengal.

    On Saturday, the agitators showed black flags and raise the slogan of "Modi, go back" as the prime minister arrived in the city on a two-day visit.

    After meeting PM Modi, Mamata joins TMC dharna against CAA

    Mamata, arguably the most bitter critic of PM Modi on the CAA, met him at Raj Bhavan. PM was received by the Governor at the airport as he arrived, later PM also attended a colourful programme to celebrate 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal bjp

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 23:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue