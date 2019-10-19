  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB BJP delegation meets kin of Congress leader arrested for criticising TMC

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 19: The West Bengal BJP Saturday stood by Congress leader Samanay Bandopadhyay, who was arrested by the police for allegedly circulating posts critical of West Bengal government and accusing the ruling TMC of letting loose a reign of terror in the state.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    A delegation of the Bengal BJP Saturday met Bandopadhyay's family members and assured them of help if needed. Bandopadhyay, the spokesperson of West Bengal Congress unit, was arrested on Thursday evening by the Purulia district police from his home in North 24 Parganas district.

    He was accused of circulating posts on social media critical of the state government and was produced before the court which sent him to two days' police custody on Friday. "It is really unfortunate that a person has been arrested just for circulating posts criticising the state government.

    Such a thing used to happen during Emergency. It seems Bengal is going through an undeclared emergency," BJP state general secretary Jaiprakash Majumdar said. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha,

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had on Friday criticised the state government for the arrest. Reacting to the criticisms, senior TMC leader and party chief whip in state Assembly Nirmal Ghosh said, "Samanay has been arrested as there are several criminal charges against him. It has nothing to do with criticism of the state government."

    Adhir Chowdhury accuses WB Police of arresting Cong spokesperson

    The incident is reminiscent of the arrest of Jadavpur University professor Ambikesh Mahapatra in April 2012 for posting cartoons of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the internet.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue