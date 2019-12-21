  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh flays Mamata over referendum remark

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 21: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark that there should be UN-monitored referendum on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which has been passed in Parliament.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "She had taken oath under the Constitution to uphold the sovereignty of the country while becoming the chief minister. Then how can she talk in that language", Ghosh said.

    On Thursday, the chief minister, who has been protesting against the CAA and NRC, dared the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to for a UN-monitored referendum on the CAA.

    Ghosh said "She is speaking in the same language as the Hurriyat, which seeks referendum on issues at the drop of a hat. The chief minister is also speaking in the same tone as Pakistan".

    The TMC supremo in a U-turn on Friday said that she was suggesting an opinion poll and not a referendum. Several BJP leaders like Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar had also flayed Banerjee for her referendum remark.

    More DILIP GHOSH News

    Read more about:

    dilip ghosh mamata banerjee west bengal citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue