We will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, infiltrators will be evicted: Amit Shah on NRC

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 01: In a bid to mitigate fear among the people over the NRC, the BJP national president, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be passed before the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal to accord Indian citizenship to all Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist refugees. Shah while speaking on NRC at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata said, "I today want to assure Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees, you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don't believe rumours. Before NRC, we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship."

Shah said, "West Bengal and article 370 have a special connection because it was the son of this soil, Syama Prasad Mukherjee ji who raised the slogan 'Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan aur Ek Pradhan'," - that means, Article 370 had an old connection with Bengal, as the state's leader Syama Prasad Mukherjee was the first one to go to Kashmir and say that one nation cannot have two rules, constitution symbols, flags or prime ministers, setting the stage for unison of the country and abrogation of the article.

"Once our government is established here, no one will dare to curtail Durga visrajan, Saraswati Puja and Ram Navami celebrations. Earlier you used to go to court for immersion. No one will have guts to put restrictions on Ram Navami and Vasant Panchami," said the BJP national president.

Shah spoke at the Janajagaran Abhiyaan at the Netaji Indoor Stadium today, this is Shah's first visit to Bengal after he took the oath for the office of the Union home minister earlier this year. The also HM wished all the citizens of Bengal happy Durga puja and thanked all the voters for increasing the margin and taking BJP tally in the state above 300-plus.

The seats won by BJP in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls were magical too. Shah said today while addressing a huge audience at the Netaji Indoor Stadium that BJP will come to power in the next state elections. "Will not let the sacrifice of BJP cadre go to waste."

The Union Home Minister said on this day urging the citizens of Bengal, "You have given a chance to communists, you tried Trinamool Congress, now give BJP a chance and let us turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla."

Shah attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Didi is saying will not let NRC happen in West Bengal, but I am assuring you, each and every infiltrator in India will be shown the door. You know when she was in opposition and Left was in power, she used to say infiltrators must be forced to leave India."

The NRC panic has allegedly gripping people of Bengal. At least eleven deaths have been reported over the NRC fear till now in the state. Recently, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her Delhi visit met the BJP party's national chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where both the leaders discussed the Assam NRC. The omission of a large number of Hindu Bengalis from the final NRC list in BJP-ruled Assam has apparently created panic among the people.

Shah will also inaugurate the BJ-Block Durga Puja in Salt Lake, Kolkata today.