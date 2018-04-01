WB: Amid tension, BJP delegation led by Om Mathur visits violence hit Asansol

A four-member BJP delegation led by Om Mathur visited violence hit Asansol on Sunday to take stock of the situation in the coal city in the wake of the violence over Ram Navami processions.

The delegation comprising BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur, national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Palamu MP and former director-general of Jharkhand police Vishnu Dayal Ram and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly left for Asansol this morning.

The state government on Saturday had said that with the dates for the panchayat polls announced and the model code of conduct implemented it would not be able to provide ample security cover for the BJP delegation visiting riot-hit Asansol and Raniganj.

BJP President Amit Shah had constituted a four-member committee to visit affected areas & submit a report on their return.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi yesterday had paid a visit to violence-hit areas of Asansol and Raniganj. He had held a meeting with senior police and administration officials and appealed for peace.

The Asansol-Raniganj belt saw clashes between two groups of over Ram Navami celebrations resulting in the death of one person. Two police officers were also injured in it. Internet services have been suspended and prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC are still in force in both towns, a senior police officer said.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

