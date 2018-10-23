WB: 2 dead, 14 injured in stampede on a footbridge at Santragachhi junction in Howrah

Kolkata, Oct 23: Two people died and at least 14 people were injured in a stampede at Santragachhi Junction railway station in Howrah district on Tuesday, PTI reported. The incident happened around 6 pm when passengers rushed towards railway platforms when three trains arrived at the junction, causing a stampede on a foot over bridge.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital.

The stampede took place between platform numbers two and three, PTI quoted South Eastern Railway spokesperson Sanjay Ghosh as saying. The Nagarcoil-Shalimar Express and two local trains arrived at the station, while the Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Express and the Santragachi-Chennai Express were scheduled to arrive soon after, Ghosh added. The footbridge was atop platform 2 and 3.

It is learnt that the situation is under control, but few injured are reportedly serious.

Helpline numbers from Railways: 032221072 (Kharagpur), 03326295561(Santragachi).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said,''1 dead in the stampede following rush of passengers on a footbridge at Santragachhi junction in Howrah, around 6 pm today.''

Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs to the family of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh to the injured in the stampede following heavy rush of passengers on a footbridge at Santragachhi junction in Howrah.

Speaking on stampede at Santragachhi junction in Howrah, West Bengal CM said,''Railways is the main lifeline of nation. Lifeline of nation should not be derailed.Railways must take proper care for passengers. I can't blame railways. Let them investigate. If there is a rush, they must clear the rush.''

