Water, jobs among top priorities of Himachal voters

New Delhi, May 08: The Himachal Pradesh Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (63.60%), Availability of Water for Agriculture (47.02%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (41.10%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Himachal Pradesh.

The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.63 on a scale of 5), Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.60) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.64) was rated as Below Average says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

In rural Himachal Pradesh, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (64%), Availability of Water for Agriculture (53%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (41%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.65 on a scale of 5), Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.60) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.64) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Public Transport (2.39) and Better Roads (2.75) in rural Himachal Pradesh.

For the urban voters in Himachal Pradesh, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (60%), School Education (60%) and Eradication of Corruption (44%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.46), School Education (2.48) and Eradication of Corruption (2.54) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Roads (2.58) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.71) in urban Himachal Pradesh.