Watch: Woman tied to pole, thrashed by villagers for not returning loan

Bengaluru, June 14: In an inhuman act, a woman was allegedly tied to a pole and was thrashed by villagers in Kodigehalli in Tavarakere of Ramanagara district of Bengaluru for not repaying a loan. The matter came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral.

The victim, Rajamani, was living with her daughter on outskirts of Bengaluru for a couple of years. She was running an eatery and a chit fund business. She owed Rs 50,000 to some people who were forcing her to return their amount.

#WATCH A woman was tied to a pole in Kodigehalli, Bengaluru, yesterday, allegedly for not repaying a loan she took. Police have arrested 7 people in connection with the incident. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/jpwX3Cr0Gu — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

When lenders asked her for the money, she fled from the village some months ago.

The lenders panicked as Rajamani was not home. When she returned on Thursday, they tied her to the electric pole, abused and assaulted her.

The police then rescued the woman and arrested atleast seven people in connection with the incident. It is learnt that the woman hails from Kollegal in Chamarajnagar district and was settled in Kodigehalli.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a probe has been launched into the matter.