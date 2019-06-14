  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Woman tied to pole, thrashed by villagers for not returning loan

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 14: In an inhuman act, a woman was allegedly tied to a pole and was thrashed by villagers in Kodigehalli in Tavarakere of Ramanagara district of Bengaluru for not repaying a loan. The matter came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral.

    The victim, Rajamani, was living with her daughter on outskirts of Bengaluru for a couple of years. She was running an eatery and a chit fund business. She owed Rs 50,000 to some people who were forcing her to return their amount.

    Watch: Woman tied to pole, thrashed by villagers for not returning loan
    Screen grab

    When lenders asked her for the money, she fled from the village some months ago.

    The lenders panicked as Rajamani was not home. When she returned on Thursday, they tied her to the electric pole, abused and assaulted her.

    Online building plan approval facility launched in Karnataka: Details here

    The police then rescued the woman and arrested atleast seven people in connection with the incident. It is learnt that the woman hails from Kollegal in Chamarajnagar district and was settled in Kodigehalli.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a probe has been launched into the matter.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    woman thrashed villagers bengaluru video

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue