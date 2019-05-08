Watch woman thrashing man with slippers for posing as ACB officer, demanding Rs 50,000

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jamshedpur, May 08: A woman publicly thrashed a man, Jamshedpur's Mango area on Tuesday, who posed as an Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer and demanded Rs 50,000 from her.

A 46-second video of the incident, tweeted by ANI on Wednesday morning, first shows a man beating up the man in question with a stick. Soon after, the woman takes over and launches a volley of blows on him and beats him up with a slipper.

#WATCH Jamshedpur: A woman thrashed a man, in Mango area, who posed as an Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer and demanded Rs 50,000 from her. The woman called him on the pretext of giving the money to get him arrested. Police is interrogating the man. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/98z9YDHOGd — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

The woman, Rakhi Sharma, claimed that Falendra Mehto, a resident of Chakulia in Ghatshila, allegedly posed as an ACB officer and would raid houses in various areas. Mehto also showed her his fake ID to convince about his identity.

"We met him a few days ago. He used to come with women to raid houses in various areas. I also thought of working with him and sought his help to resolve my personal problem. For this, he asked me to pay Rs 50,000 for legal work. I called the ACB and learned that the person is fake as no officer can conduct raids without serving a legal notice," Sharma told ANI.

The woman then called him on the pretext of giving the money to get him arrested. Police is interrogating the man.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Falendra Mehto, a resident of Chakulia in Ghatshila for allegedly posing as an ACB officer and cheating people.