WATCH: Woman sarpanch of Rajasthan climbs JCB to stop anti-encroachment drive

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Jaipur, Nov 22: Woman sarpanch of Mandawala village tries to climb a JCB machine in an attempt to stop anti-encroachment drive in Jalore district of Rajasthan.

A video of Rekha Devi, sarpanch of Mandawala village of Rajasthan went viral on social media since Thursday where she is seen climbing a JCB dozer machine. The incident Locals, reportedly rushed to the spot to witness their sarpanch showing condemn. Later, the anti-encroachment drive was stopped due to protests.

#WATCH: Rekha Devi, sarpanch of Mandawala village tries to climb a JCB machine in an attempt to stop anti-encroachment drive in Jalore, Rajasthan. (21.11) pic.twitter.com/fxpd93TvVi — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

Reportedly, Rekha Devi started an anti-encroachment drive along with some other officers in Mandawala village. As the trespassers on Thursday brought JCB dozers and tried to mow down the village headwoman's car she while stopping them to do so climbed the JCZ dozer risking her life.

The whole incident was recorded by the locals of that area and later it went viral on social media.