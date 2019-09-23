Watch: When News anchor Anjana Om Kashyap called Aditya Thackeray the ‘Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 23: Hindi news channel Aaj Tak's anchor Anjana Om Kashyap had a rather embarrassing moment on September 21 after her 'off-camera' comment comparing Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi which got aired seemingly by mistake during a live broadcast.

In her comments, Kashyap called Thackeray the 'Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena', while a video clip of Thackeray was on the screen. It appears like Kashyap was unaware that her voice was still audible to the viewers.

Aditya Thackeray must have felt bad over this. Just imagine how Rahul Gandhi must feel. pic.twitter.com/glXX6DuRXZ — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) September 21, 2019

The anchor later issued an apology, calling the statement a 'lapse of judgment'.

My remark on Aditya Thackeray which is being spread with malice was out of lapse of judgement. I regret it. This, by no means, reflects the views of the channel or the network. — Anjana Om Kashyap (@anjanaomkashyap) September 21, 2019

While a clip of Aditya's response to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the 'India Today Conclave' was playing, Kashyap can be heard in the background as saying, "Ye Shiv Sena ka Rahul Gandhi saabit hoga, likhke rakh lijiye (He's going to be the Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena, take it in writing)."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Kashyap should focus on journalism instead of predicting the future like a "parrot on the street".