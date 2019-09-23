Watch: When News anchor Anjana Om Kashyap calls Aditya Thackeray the ‘Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena’

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: Hindi news channel Aaj Tak's anchor Anjana Om Kashyap had a rather embarrassing moment on September 21 after her 'off-camera' comment comparing Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi which got aired seemingly by mistake during a live broadcast.

    Aditya the ‘Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena

    In her comments, Kashyap called Thackeray the 'Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena', while a video clip of Thackeray was on the screen. It appears like Kashyap was unaware that her voice was still audible to the viewers.

    The anchor later issued an apology, calling the statement a 'lapse of judgment'.

    While a clip of Aditya's response to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the 'India Today Conclave' was playing, Kashyap can be heard in the background as saying, "Ye Shiv Sena ka Rahul Gandhi saabit hoga, likhke rakh lijiye (He's going to be the Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena, take it in writing)."

    Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Kashyap should focus on journalism instead of predicting the future like a "parrot on the street".

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 9:12 [IST]
