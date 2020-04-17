  • search
    Watch: What this doctor has to say about those who recovered from COVID-19

    Chennai, Apr 17: Dr R Narayanababu, Dean of Omandurar Medical College, Chennai said that patients who were tested positive of coronavirus, admitted in hospitals, went to quarantine for 15days, faced mild depression after coming out.

    The doctor also said that the public should not isolate the people who returned home after they got cured of COVID-19.

    Video Grab. Courtesy @ANI

    Dr Narayanababu said, "As patients are coming out of quarantine after 15 days, they will have mild depression. When they return to their homes they can isolate themselves, the public should not isolate them".

    While the people around the globe are facing coronavirus outrage, it is evident that the recovery percentage among the virus-positive patients is much higher than the death.

    Where the number of active patients worldwide is 14,89,112 at present, the number of the recovered is 5,54,525, that is 79 per cent of the total.

      Meanwhile, in India, the rate of the recovered patients is 13 per cent as 1,749 got cured among 11,201 active cases.

