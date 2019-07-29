Watch video of Parrot grooving, whistling to popular Bollywood tune, wins Twitter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 28: A video of a parrot grooving and whistling to a popular Bollywood number is the latest adorable thing that has gone viral in various social media platforms.

The video shows parrot seen head-bobbing and then whistling to the tune of the popular Hindi song Aankh Marey from Ranveer Singh's movie Simmba.

Parrot initially walks on a floor, then it flies off and sits on a sofa kept in front of a television set - where the video of the song is playing.

Suddenly, the parrot pays attention to the song and starts dancing and whistling.

The viral clip was shared by Twitter user @AyeChampa, who captioned, "My girlfriend sent me this and I think you guys should see it too."

My girlfriend sent me this and I think you guys should see it too. pic.twitter.com/4J3vyjJpbS — . (@AyeChampa) July 25, 2019

The video has gathered more than 28,600 views, over 22,000 'likes' and about 7,000 retweets - and the numbers are increasing.

While most people couldn't stop praising the bird, there were some who tagged Ranveer Singh and asked him to take a look at the video.

Without any doubt, it is the best video surfacing online.