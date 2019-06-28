  • search
    WATCH video of man who miraculously escape death after being stuck between platform and train

    Mumbai, June 28: In an incident which will leave the viewers with goosebumps, a man can being seen stuck between the platform and a moving train. Fortunately, the man had a narrow escape.

    The incident, which happened on June 25, was caught on camera by a passerby at the Asangaon railway station in Maharashtra, where a man could be seen attempting to climb the platform. While he is attempting to come above, a speeding train arrives at the tracks.

    The man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, ended up miraculously surviving. As the train passed away, the onlookers rushed to look at his condition. Much to everyone's relief, the person was found safe and alive. The man, wearing a blue shirt, then picked himself up and crossed the tracks wondering what must have saved him

    In a similar incident on Sunday, a passenger who had fallen between the platform and a train was rescued by a Railway Protection Force constable.

    The passenger was identified as Nazir Malik (24), who fell while getting off from a running train at Bhubaneswar Railway station.

    Malik was lifted immediately by an on-duty RPF constable NB Rao on Sunday evening.

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 7:09 [IST]
