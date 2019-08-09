Watch video of Maharashtra Minister on flood survey caught smiling and waving
Mumbai, Aug 09: Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Friday stoked a controversy after two selfie videos surfaced purportedly showing him smiling and waving hands cheerfully as he inspected parts of the flood-hit district.
This prompted the opposition NCP, the Congress and the MNS to rebuke Mahajan, who in turn, asked them not to politicise flood relief work.
"Minister @girishdmahajan and officials were smiled, posed selfie. Are the rulers left with any sensitivity? @Dev_Fadnavis ji take resignation of this insensitive minister, suspend the officials concerned," wrote NCP leader on Twitter.
महापूर पाहणीवेळी मंत्री @girishdmahajan आणि अधिकाऱ्यांच्या चेहऱ्यावर हसू, सेल्फीसाठी पोझ. पुराची पाहणी करण्यासाठी गेले आहेत की पर्यटनासाठी? सत्ताधाऱ्यांना काही संवेदना उरल्या आहेत की नाही? @Dev_Fadnavis जी, या असंवेदनशील मंत्र्यांचा तात्काळ राजीनामा घ्या,अधिकाऱ्यांचे निलंबन करा. pic.twitter.com/7wM0a2bE5m— Dhananjay Munde (@dhananjay_munde) August 9, 2019
Expressing grief over death of a child due to floods, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council Munde of the NCP also asked Mahajan if he feels ashamed of his approach to the situation.