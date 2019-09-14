WATCH: Video of Lion pride strolling around Junagadh city goes viral

Junagadh, Sep 14: A pride of seven lions was spotted strolling on a city road in Junagadh has went has since gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Girnar Mountains in the Junagadh district of Gujarat.

The video of the lion roaming is said to be captured by a passerby and has amassed over thousand views. The 1.46 minute clip ends with the lions going back the way they came, as the sound of barking dogs fills the night air.

The same video was shared by some, wrongly mentioning as Ghodbunder road in Thane, Maharashtra.

Wildlife officials said that it is a natural behaviour of the lions in Girnar as they often pass through human habitation before returning to the wild.

#WATCH Viral video of a pride of lions seen roaming around a city road in Junagadh, which is near Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/QnpNQrb5yX — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Located 100 km away from the commercial capital of Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Junagadh town is located in close vicinity of Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary, which houses over 40 Asiatic lions.

According to the last census of Asiatic lions, which was conducted in 2015, there were 523 lions in and around Gir wildlife Sanctuary in Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

Last month, there were videos going around of crocodiles taking over the streets of Gujarat during floods and if we thought that was bad, now even lions have come out to play.