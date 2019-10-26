WATCH VIDEO: 2 injured after footpath built over a drain collapses

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Sirohi, Oct 26: Two people were injured on the auspicious day of Dhanteras in an unexpected and mighty scary incident that took place in Sirohi, Rajasthan on Friday. A part of a footpath built over a drain collapsed engulfing (it appears that way), all the things including two persons.

It was a regular day and people were busy in their own activities when suddenly a portion of a footpath built over a drain collapsed engulfing two persons.

Junagadh bridge collapse: Many trapped as 4 cars fall into river; video goes viral

The whole mishap was captured in the surveillance camera located in that area. In the video, it is seen that two men were engulfed inside the debris, among them one was walking on the footpath when the incident took place and another old man was standing over it. Both were injured.

#WATCH: Portion of a footpath built over a drain, collapsed yesterday in Sirohi; 2 injured. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/4Ja6pgEt94 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

Soon, locals nearby rush to save these two men and property that had gone down.