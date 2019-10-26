  • search
    WATCH VIDEO: 2 injured after footpath built over a drain collapsed

    Sirohi, Oct 26: Two people were injured on the auspicious day of Dhanteras in an unexpected and mighty scary incident that took place in Sirohi, Rajasthan on Friday. A part of a footpath built over a drain collapsed engulfing (it appears that way), all the things including two persons.

    2 injured after footpath built over a drain collapsed

    It was a regular day and people were busy in their own activities when suddenly a portion of a footpath built over a drain collapsed engulfing two persons.

    Junagadh bridge collapse: Many trapped as 4 cars fall into river; video goes viral

    The whole mishap was captured in the surveillance camera located in that area. In the video, it is seen that two men were engulfed inside the debris, among them one was walking on the footpath when the incident took place and another old man was standing over it. Both were injured.

    Soon, locals nearby rush to save these two men and property that had gone down.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
