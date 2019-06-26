WATCH: Venomous green snake removed from kurta of sleeping man in hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmednagar, June 26: Sweet dreams were fortunately the case for a man was seen sleeping peacefully on the floor, with a snake peeping from under his kurta.

While many would freak out if that happens to you. But this man did not even wake up as the snake was retrieved from inside his dhoti kurta.

The video of this incident which happened in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar was widely circulated on social media where a snake was rescued from inside the shirt of a man sleeping in a hospital.

People around him noticed the green snake and alerted the authorities. The hospital then alerted the Wildlife Rescue Society in Ahmednagar and asked for their help.

The elderly man was not a patient, but the companion of someone who was.

Bizarre video of creepy crow that looks like gorilla leaves netizens scratching their heads

When hospital night staff noticed the snake they were shocked, but did not wake the man for fear of disturbing the snake.

Snake rescuer Akash Jadhav removed the unwanted guest, all without its host waking up. The snake-catching team said the reptile was venomous and the man was lucky it had not bitten him. The viral video has given chills to social media users.

We can't help but wonder what his reaction must have been when he found out after finally waking up.