    Watch: Under-construction pillar collapses on man walking on road

    Jaipur, Dec 17: In an unfortunate incident, on December 16, an under-construction pillar in a market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur collapses on a pedestrian passing by from below.

    Police arrived the spot and said, "There was some construction work going on in a shop. The column fell from the third floor. One person sustained serious injuries and has been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are trying to speak with the owner of the shop."

    The video shows two men walking by before getting hit by the collapse.

    While one man got hit but managed to escape the impact, the other passerby fell on the road after the pillar fell on him.

