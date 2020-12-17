Speeding SUV saves biker from getting crushed by JCB; Wishes pour in for Anand Mahindra

Watch: Under-construction pillar collapses on man walking on road

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Jaipur, Dec 17: In an unfortunate incident, on December 16, an under-construction pillar in a market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur collapses on a pedestrian passing by from below.

Police arrived the spot and said, "There was some construction work going on in a shop. The column fell from the third floor. One person sustained serious injuries and has been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are trying to speak with the owner of the shop."

#WATCH | An under-construction pillar in a market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, collapses on a pedestrian passing by from below (16.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/N4knEBRU65 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

The video shows two men walking by before getting hit by the collapse.

While one man got hit but managed to escape the impact, the other passerby fell on the road after the pillar fell on him.