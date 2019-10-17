WATCH: Two male tigers fight it out in Ranthambore over a tigress

  • search
    By Shreya
    Jaipur, Oct 17: A fierce fight between two tigers at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park has gone viral online, giving you a sneak peek of the big cats wrestling match would look like.

    "That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent," Kaswan tweeted. "They are territorial animals and protect their sphere. Here two brothers from Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58)" Kaswan tweeted.

    Representational Image
    "As many are asking about the results. T57 won. Nobody is seriously injured. It was for the tigress T39. Which can be seen there in the video," he added.

    In the video two tigers can be seen pouncing on each other and engaging in a fight, while a third one most likely tigress looks on.

    The tigers seen in the video are named T57 and T58 of Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, according to Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan.

    The video shared by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan has garnered over 24,000 views and a ton of comments.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
