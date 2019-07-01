Watch: TRS workers in T'gana attack lady forest official in Asifabad; 2 cops suspended

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, July 01: A police team and forest guards were allegedly attacked in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supporters led by Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Konaru Krishna, when they went to plant saplings at a plot allotted for forest development.

Meanwhile, two police officers were suspended and 14 people were arrested for allegedly attacking a team of forest officials in Sirpur-Kagaznagar area of Asifabad on Sunday.

According to the police,"Fourteen have been arrested and two police officers have been suspended for their inaction in the incident of an attack on forest officials."

Giving details of the incident, Inspector General of Police Nagi Reddy said: "A gang of around 30 people led by Krishna attacked forest officials who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings on land allotted for forest development near Kaleshwaram project."

#WATCH Telangana: A police team & forest guards were attacked allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive. (29.06.2019) pic.twitter.com/pZ0H3Qg2Ud — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

A forest officer, Chole Anita, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Centre's green panel nod to T'gana's Rs 2,121cr dam project on Godavari

The incident took place when a team of forest officials tried to plant saplings on the land which was allegedly encroached upon by the TRS leaders.

The main accused Krishna, who is the brother of TRS legislator K Konnappa, resigned from the post after the incident.

Earlier in the day, Krishna had said, "The forest department is terrorising Adivasi farmers and confiscating their land forcefully. I was there to resolve the issue and to ensure justice for tribals as forest officials were destroying their crops in the name of afforestation. I tried to pacify department authorities but in vain. The attack was accidental, not intentional."

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and two police officials -- Khagaznagar DSP P Sambaiah and Khagaznagar Rural Police Station Circle Inspector Venkatesham -- were suspended for their alleged inaction.

Condemning the attack on the official, TRS Working president K T Rama Rao said that no one was above the law even as opposition Congress and BJP slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao government.