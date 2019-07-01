  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: TRS workers in T'gana attack lady forest official in Asifabad; 2 cops suspended

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, July 01: A police team and forest guards were allegedly attacked in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supporters led by Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Konaru Krishna, when they went to plant saplings at a plot allotted for forest development.

    Meanwhile, two police officers were suspended and 14 people were arrested for allegedly attacking a team of forest officials in Sirpur-Kagaznagar area of Asifabad on Sunday.

    Watch: TRS workers in Tgana attack lady forest official in Asifabad; 2 cops suspended
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    According to the police,"Fourteen have been arrested and two police officers have been suspended for their inaction in the incident of an attack on forest officials."

    Giving details of the incident, Inspector General of Police Nagi Reddy said: "A gang of around 30 people led by Krishna attacked forest officials who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings on land allotted for forest development near Kaleshwaram project."

    A forest officer, Chole Anita, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

    Centre's green panel nod to T'gana's Rs 2,121cr dam project on Godavari

    The incident took place when a team of forest officials tried to plant saplings on the land which was allegedly encroached upon by the TRS leaders.

    The main accused Krishna, who is the brother of TRS legislator K Konnappa, resigned from the post after the incident.

    Earlier in the day, Krishna had said, "The forest department is terrorising Adivasi farmers and confiscating their land forcefully. I was there to resolve the issue and to ensure justice for tribals as forest officials were destroying their crops in the name of afforestation. I tried to pacify department authorities but in vain. The attack was accidental, not intentional."

    A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and two police officials -- Khagaznagar DSP P Sambaiah and Khagaznagar Rural Police Station Circle Inspector Venkatesham -- were suspended for their alleged inaction.

    Condemning the attack on the official, TRS Working president K T Rama Rao said that no one was above the law even as opposition Congress and BJP slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao government.

    More ATTACKED News

    Read more about:

    attacked trs telangana

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue