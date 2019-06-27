  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch TikTok videos of nurses in Odisha hospital goes viral; Inquiry begins

    By
    |

    Malkangiri, June 27: The video sharing app, TikTok seems to have swallowed up even those who need to be more careful and responsible. In what is considered as a serious issue of negligence, the TikTok video of a group of nurses frolicking inside the emergency Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital in Odisha, is currently doing rounds on social media.

    The SNCU was set up at the hospital for treatment of critically ill newborn children as Malkangiri recorded high rate of infant mortality.

    Watch TikTok videos of nurses in Odisha hospital goes viral; Inquiry begins

    In the viral video, the nurses were seen singing, dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU in the video in their official uniforms. While some female employees of the hospital seen playing with a sick newborn undergoing treatment and cradling a baby without gloves, to a music track in the background. The hospital beds and patients were also seen in the video.

    The video is seen as a new social media disaster sparking severe criticism from several quarters.

    Forget Priya Varrier! IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan is the new internet sensation

    Asked about the incident, ADMO and the hospital's Officer In-charge Tapan Kumar Dinda said an enquiry is being conducted and the probe report will be submitted to the superior authorities for necessary action.

    Worth mentioning, TikTok is a popular online video sharing mobile app used for making short lip-sync and dance videos.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha hospital nurses video

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 5:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue