    Watch: This head constable has converted his deadly fibre lathi into a flute

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Bengaluru, May 29: Anything is possible. The deadly fibre lathi used by the police is something that everyone is scared of.

    Watch: This head constable has converted his deadly fibre lathi into a flute

    However here is a constable who has done something unique out of his fibre lathi. Chandrakant Hutgi, a head constable from Hubbali has converted his lathi into a flute.

    Additional Director General of Police, Bhaskar Rao took to Twitter and said, "Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument... we are proud of him..."

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
