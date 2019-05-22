Watch the video of Dalit body president being attacked at Press club in Hyderabad

  • search
    Hyderabad, May 22: In a shocking incident, National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samiti president Karne Srisailam was attacked while addressing a press conference at the Press Club in Hyderabad. The incident took place on Tuesday.

    The video shows unidentified assailants attacking National Schedule Caste Parirakshan Samiti president Karne Srisailam while he was addressing a press meet at the Press Club. Srisailam was then forcefully dragged out of the hall. The miscreants attacked the media persons also when they tried to stop the attack.

    Modi is trying to play dirty politics over Alwar gangrape case, says Mayawati

    According to Panjagutta police, Srisailam was speaking on the irregularities going on in gurukuls and social welfare residential schools in Telangana when he was allegedly thrashed by one Alexander, a PhD student from Osmania University, and his associates.

    Srisailam had earlier met the Governor on Monday and submitted him a memorandum regarding irregularities in Gurukul Pathshala (residential schools for SC/ST in Telangana).

    Police said that Alexander and his associates alleged that they were attacked by Srisailam's followers.

    A case has been filed in the matter. Investigation is underway.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
