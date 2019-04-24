Watch the interaction between PM Modi and Akshay Kumar

New Delhi, Apr 24: Amid the ever-rising political temperature in the ongoing election season which has seen several celebrities from the entertainment industry jumping into politics, Bollywood superstar donned the hat of the journalist when he for the first time interviewed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the interview, PM Modi revealed his love for mangoes. PM Modi told Akshay Kumar how he used to pluck mangoes from trees during his childhood.

''"I never thought I would become the PM...I guess it is the same for many...maybe for people with a certain background and dream of such things. During the 1962 war I used to see soldiers board the train at Mehsana (Gujarat) station and I was inspired by them and their sacrifices,'' PM Modi also said during a conversation with Akshay Kumar.

Speaking about how he is as a person, Modi said,''Difficult to say what I wanted to become when I was young...I never thought I would become what I have. Good to talk about things other than politics. I have never found a reason to be angry with people whom I have had to work with...Yes I have been strict but that is different from being angry.''

On his relation with the Opposition, he said that the same is cordial. "Mamata Didi sends me kurtas and sweets once or twice every year," he added.

In a conversation with Akshay Kumar, Modi said,''I used to wash my clothes myself till the time I became CM of Gujarat. But I have always liked to wear clean clothes. During my childhood, I used to iron my clothes by filling coal into an utensil."

Revealing his retirement plan, Modi said,''I sleep for 3-4 hours a day. My body cycle has become such that I don't feel like having more sleep. Even Barack Obama asked me once how do you keep yourself active by sleeping so less. But one thing I will do after retirement is to explore how to sleep for more than 3-4 hours.''

Talking about attachment with family, PM said,''I left my family and everything else at a very young age, so now there's a kind of detachment. However, whenever I get time I meet my mother and brothers and their family. Infact my mother tells me 'why are you wasting time on me.''

Over the relation that he has with his mother, PM Modi said that till today, his mother still sends him money. "Aaj bhi jab main maa se milne jaata hun to wo mere haath me sawa rupaya zaroor rakhti hain," he revealed.

On April 21, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar posted a cryptic tweet that sent the entire 'Twitterverse' in a tizzy and sparked intense speculation on the motive behind the tweet. The Bollywood star later clarified that he was in fact referring to his interview of PM Narendra Modi for the press agency, ANI.

Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on April 26; Nitish, Uddhav to accompany PM

Many speculated that Kumar had decided to take the political plunge on a BJP ticket, much like his co-star Urmilla Matondkar did when she joined the Congress a few weeks ago.

The actor, however, confirmed he was not contesting elections but was "grateful for all the interest.'

Narendra Modi, in March earlier this year, had appealed to several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, to increase voting awareness. He urged them to creatively inspire more people to come out and vote during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.