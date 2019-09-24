  • search
    Watch: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's epic reaction on seeing Trump at UN

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 24: A video which has been circulating widely shows a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg giving US President Donald Trump an icy cold glare, just after her fiery speech at the United Nations Summit on climate change.

    The video shows, Greta waiting patiently in the lobby at the United Nations. She can be seen waiting to see who's arriving. Her expressions changed immediately to that of anger and frustration on seeing Donald Trump.

    Watch: Teen climate activist Greta Thunbergs epic reaction on seeing Trump at UN

    Earlier, during her speech, Greta scathingly criticised world leaders for their 'betrayal' of young people through their inaction over the climate crisis at the United Nations summit.

    She said, "We are at the beginning of mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?"

    What is the UN climate change summit? Why it is important

    She also accused the UN leaders of having stolen her dreams and childhood with their empty promises. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. "People are suffering, people are dying," she added.

    However, Thunberg is not the only youngster to fight for climate change, demanding action from world leaders for a better tomorrow.

