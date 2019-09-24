Watch: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's epic reaction on seeing Trump at UN

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 24: A video which has been circulating widely shows a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg giving US President Donald Trump an icy cold glare, just after her fiery speech at the United Nations Summit on climate change.

The video shows, Greta waiting patiently in the lobby at the United Nations. She can be seen waiting to see who's arriving. Her expressions changed immediately to that of anger and frustration on seeing Donald Trump.

Earlier, during her speech, Greta scathingly criticised world leaders for their 'betrayal' of young people through their inaction over the climate crisis at the United Nations summit.

16 year old Swedish campaigner #GretaThunberg makes a passionate speech to world leaders at #UNClimateSummit in New York pic.twitter.com/nvYaIJy6c4 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) September 24, 2019

She said, "We are at the beginning of mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?"

She also accused the UN leaders of having stolen her dreams and childhood with their empty promises. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. "People are suffering, people are dying," she added.

However, Thunberg is not the only youngster to fight for climate change, demanding action from world leaders for a better tomorrow.